Lafayette ‘space gas station’ developer raises $28.5M
LAFAYETTE — Orbit Fab Inc., a Lafayette aerospace company developing technologies to refuel spacecraft in orbit, has closed on a $28.5 million Series A fundraising round that will help it scale up its workforce and production of its Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI) refueling ports.
“Orbit Fab’s on-orbit fuel shuttles can dock with and replenish spacecraft equipped with its RAFTI refueling interface, significantly extending mission life and return on investment versus expensive, inefficient one-and-done satellite missions and servicing and debris removal operations,” the company said in a news release.
Orbit Fab, which recently opened an office in the United Kingdom and plans to add 25 new workers this year, says its efforts will lead to the development of the first gas station in space.
The company had raised more than $17 million in previous investment capital in advance of the Series A round, media reports show.
The round was led by 8090 Industries, with participation from Stride Capital, Industrious Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Tribe Capital, Good Growth Capital, and Massive Capital Partners.
“Orbit Fab is the in-space refueling category-definer. We’ve invested in Orbit Fab because of their unique ability to capitalize on the growing demand for in-space servicing, and their strong positioning as a key provider of critical infrastructure to the entire space economy,” 8090 Industries CEO Kerem Ozmen said in the release. “Extended in-space assembly, manufacturing, rendezvous, and proximity operations simply aren’t possible without refueling, and Orbit Fab has fueling capabilities in space that enable a wide range of propellant inventories.”
Orbit Fab, founded in 2018 by Jeremy Schiel and current CEO Daniel Faber, was awarded an advanced-industries grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade in 2022.
“Orbit Fab has booked at least four fuel shuttle missions set to launch over the next three years, including three defense contracts valued at $21 million for dynamic space operations that allow the government to refuel, reuse, and maneuver spacecraft around debris, theaters of military engagement, and adversarial threats,” the company said.
LAFAYETTE — Orbit Fab Inc., a Lafayette aerospace company developing technologies to refuel spacecraft in orbit, has closed on a $28.5 million Series A fundraising round that will help it scale up its workforce and production of its Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI) refueling ports.
“Orbit Fab’s on-orbit fuel shuttles can dock with and replenish spacecraft equipped with its RAFTI refueling interface, significantly extending mission life and return on investment versus expensive, inefficient one-and-done satellite missions and servicing and debris removal operations,” the company said in a news release.
Orbit Fab, which recently opened an office in the United Kingdom and…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.