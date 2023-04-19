Juicy Seafood plans summer opening in Longmont

LONGMONT — The Juicy Seafood, which also has locations in Parker and Colorado Springs, expects to open its Longmont restaurant this summer.

The local franchise owner told the Longmont Times-Call that the location at 2341 Clover Basin Drive should be up and running by June or July.

Its location is west of Hover Street and north of Colorado Highway 119 in a development owned by Boulder-based Tebo Properties and amid a cluster of restaurants that includes Texas Roadhouse, Red Robin, Buffalo Wild Wings, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Sushi Leo, Boulder Pho & Boba Tea and Gurkhas.

The online menu for the Parker location lists offerings including shrimp, oysters, scallops, mussels, lobster, calamari, several types of crab, crawfish, octopus, tilapia, catfish and clam chowder as well as chicken and alligator.