Soar Autism Center expands into Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Soar Autism Center, a behavioral therapy and support services provider for children with autism, has leased a space at 10170 Church Ranch Way in Westminster and will soon be opening its seventh Denver-area location.

The Westminster clinic is Soar’s first in the Boulder Valley.

The Colorado Group Inc. served the landlord’s broker in the lease deal for the roughly 8,300-square-foot space, and Madison Commercial Properties represented Soar, according to a Colorado Group news release.

“In challenging office leasing market conditions, the landlord provided strong buildout incentives and attentive care to meet this tenant’s unique space needs throughout the process,” Colorado Group broker associate Maureen Espinoza said in the release.