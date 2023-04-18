RiNo venue Number 38 plans expansion to southern suburbs

This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.

DENVER — There’s going to be a No. 2 for Number 38.

The company behind the RiNo bar and music venue paid $1.35 million earlier this week for a 0.92-acre plot of land at 7390 S. Broadway in Littleton, according to public records.

Haleigh Watts, spokeswoman for Number 38 parent Numbers Holding Co., said the firm plans to open a location there in summer 2024.

“Since opening Number 38 Denver in 2020, we have celebrated Colorado by showcasing locally produced products, free entertainment and award winning chefs,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing those experiences to Number 38 Littleton and continuing to expand Colorado’s social frontier.”

Number 38’s Littleton location will feature an 8,500-square-foot mass timber building, Watts said. The lot is located between a Starbucks and a Culver’s, north of Mineral Avenue.

The Littleton property was sold by Key Funding LLC, managed by Rod Weimer, records show. Jake Malman of Malman Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.

Number 38, a reference to Colorado being the 38th state, has faced some challenges during its two-and-a-half years in RiNo. When the business applied to renew its dance cabaret license, some nearby residents complained about noise, prompting the city to order Number 38 last June to only play acoustic, drumless music outdoors. But the venue repeatedly violated that order last summer and fall, the city later determined.

Number 38 has since asked to modify and clarify some of the restrictions on its license, and a hearing was held last week. The department head has yet to make a final decision on possible changes.

A Littleton location isn’t the only thing in the works for Numbers Holding Co. The company plans to open to similar venues in other states bearing the number corresponding to the order in which the state joined the union. Number 15, for example, is in the works in Louisville, Kentucky.