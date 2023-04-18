Outdoor Industry Association goes to Washington

BOULDER — Representatives with Outdoor Industry Association are in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and Wednesday “to galvanize outdoor industry leaders, policymakers, and elected officials to advocate for critical issues facing the outdoor economy, outdoor participation, and the planet,” the Boulder-based industry advocacy group said in a news release.

During OIA’s Capitol Summit, members “will meet directly with members of Congress and administration officials to discuss legislation that supports the entirety of the outdoor recreation economy, including key topics like trade, climate, access, and equity,” OIA said.

Speakers at the summit include U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

One of the main lobbying efforts will be urging “Congress to pass America’s Outdoor Recreation Act, the largest comprehensive package of recreation bills in a generation that helps ensure that the outdoors are open and accessible to all Americans,” OIA said.