 April 17, 2023

Lafayette pair to compete at US Open of Pickleball

Lucas High

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette doubles partners Christina McCann and Rhonnie McCauley will compete this month at the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida. The pair placed third in 2021 at the Boos and Paddle Pickleball Tournament in Arvada, according to a Boulder Daily Camera report.

