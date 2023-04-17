Banking & Finance  April 17, 2023

Bank of Colorado to open new Berthoud branch

Lucas High

BERTHOUD — Bank of Colorado is set to open its first Berthoud branch. 

In late March, the Colorado Banking Board approved a notice of intent from the Fort Collins-based institution to establish a branch at 1335 Grand Market Ave.

Bank of Colorado president Shawn Osthoff told BizWest in an email that the expectation is for the Berthoud branch to be open in the first quarter of next year. 

