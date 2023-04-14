Longmont snack bar company Honey Bunchies takes a dip in the Shark Tank
LONGMONT — Honey Bunchies LLC, the Longmont-based natural foods company that produces gourmet honey snack bars that were recently rebranded as Bon Bee Honey, will appear on a new episode of Shark Tank, a business pitch competition that will air at 7 p.m. Friday (today) on ABC.
“We’ll be pitching our delicious, all-natural gourmet honey bars to the Sharks in hopes to secure their investment. Our delicious honey-based snacks have been a hit with customers, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share our story with a wider audience,” the company said on its website.
According to ABC, the Sharks set to appear on Friday’s episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary.
Honey Bunchies joins a growing list of Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado startups to appear on Shark Tank, from HummViewer, a Loveland-based producer of headwear used to attract hummingbirds, to Broomfield’s Xero Shoes.
Winners or losers often experience the Shark Tank Effect — a bump in sales as a result of the exposure on the show.
