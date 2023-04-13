Quinn: April Volunteer Appreciation Month gives reason to celebrate

April is National Volunteer Appreciation month. All month long, United Way of Weld County is celebrating those who have supported the work United Way has accomplished in the past year. I encourage our nonprofit, governmental and faith-based partners to also celebrate their volunteers.

What have United Way volunteers done? They have helped keep the Covering Weld Diaper Bank stocked with diapers, ready for county-wide distribution. They have served nightly meals at the Housing Navigation Center’s cold weather shelter. They have supported one-day events such as the Northern Colorado Children’s Festival, Day of Caring, Weld Project Connect and more.

“United We Serve” is the nationwide campaign for National Volunteer Week, which in 2023 is April 16-22. I resonate with this campaign. United Way’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community, in essence uniting our Weld County neighbors to find a mission that speaks to them and to then serve. The volunteers celebrated this month do this every month of the year.

Why volunteer? Volunteering connects community members to a wide range of organizations that support our neighbors in different capacities. It helps groups and individuals better understand the unique roles that United Way and its partner organizations play in addressing community need.

What better way to learn more about our community than by rolling up our sleeves and immersing ourselves in a project that helps our neighbors? Go to Volunteer.UnitedWay-Weld.org to find a local opportunity that fits your interest and schedule.

Oftentimes we think that we don’t have the time to volunteer. But have you considered that some of the items that fill your calendar are informal volunteering? If you provide a meal to a friend or family in crisis, if you chaperone a school field trip, if you watch a niece or nephew so a parent can work, or if you teach a class at your faith-based organization, then we celebrate you, too, during Volunteer Appreciation Month!

Whether you volunteer formally or informally, I’m certain your generosity strengthens the Weld County community as a whole. We see you and we appreciate you!

Weld Project Connect, the most impactful United Way volunteer opportunity, is held annually in the middle of October, this year on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Weld Project Connect is a one-day event that provides free on-site services at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley. It succeeds because of the 250+ volunteer navigators that support Weld Project Connect guests as they access the services being provided.

If you are at least 18 years of age and have the availability to join in at Weld Project Connect, then your heart will be forever thankful! Volunteer registration will open in mid-July at Volunteer.UnitedWay-Weld.org. For now, would you mark your calendar and plan to volunteer at Weld Project Connect on Oct. 19?

To all those in the Weld County community that support others with selfless contributions, you make the world a better place. Thank you for your gift of time and heart.

Nicole Quinn is the community engagement coordinator at United Way of Weld County.