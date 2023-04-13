Postino WineCafe hosts fundraiser for Dairy Arts Center

BOULDER — Postino WineCafé is celebrating the opening of its new location on the Pearl Street Mall with Postino Pops the Top for The Dairy Arts Center, a fundraiser for the Boulder arts nonprofit.

For every sale of Postino’s popular bruschetta boards from April 17 to May 1, the restaurant will donate $1 to The Dairy Arts Center.

“We’re so excited and grateful for the opportunity to give back to a true pillar of the community, The Dairy Arts Center,” Postino WineCafé general manager Kris Keeler said in a prepared statement. “Community is one of Postino’s core values and Pops the Top is a fun way to welcome guests to our new location and give back at the same time.”

All week long, guests can participate in Postino Pops the Top by ordering from a variety of signature and customizable bruschetta boards. The 12 bruschetta offerings include brie & apple with fig spread; smoked salmon with pesto; sweet n’ spicy pepper jam with goat cheese and other seasonal offerings.

The Dairy Arts Center is a nonprofit organization that connects a dynamic and diverse community to create experiences in the performing, cinematic and visual arts.

Postino WineCafé Boulder is the concept’s fifth location in Colorado. Postino WineCafé is open at 1468 Pearl St., Suite 110.