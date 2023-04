Larimer OKs final short-term rental rule changes

FORT COLLINS – Revised, tightened restrictions on short-term vacation rental housing in the Estes Valley have received final approval from the Board of Larimer County Commissioners.

According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, public comments were not allowed at Monday’s meeting, in which little was altered in regulation language aside from a handful of

grammatical errors and phrasing. The regulations will take effect June 1.