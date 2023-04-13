Human Bean donates trees for Earth Day

NORTHERN COLORADO — In a partnership with Trees for the Future, Human Bean Northern Colorado will donate one tree for every drink sold on Earth Day, April 22.

“Trees are valuable to our health, ecosystem and of course to delivering the most delicious coffee to our loyal customers!” Frank Sherman, owner of Human Bean Northern Colorado, said in a written statement. “We are trying to do our part in supporting the stability of coffee farmers in countries like Kenya and Tanzania, while contributing to a healthier planet. So far, The Human Bean has planted over 93,000 trees with Trees for the Future!”

Trees for the Future trains farmers in agroforestry and sustainable land use so that they can grow vibrant regional economies, thriving food systems and productive lands. To learn more about Trees for the Future, visit trees.org/.