Helping Heroes Sporting Clay Tournament to return in June

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Farmers Insurance and agent Jonathan Susa will present the Helping Heroes Sporting Clay Tournament 2023 at Great Guns Sporting, 16126 Weld County Road 96 in Nunn, on June 25.

This year’s fundraising recipient is First Responder Trauma Services, a nonprofit that serves Northern Colorado first responders through culturally competent counseling services and peer support.

Registration costs $160 per shooter, or $185 for VIP entry. Registration includes lunch, beverage, shirt and everything necessary for shooting besides the gun.

Non-shoots may register for $30, which includes lunch, beverage and shirt.

Online registration closes June 16. Visit helpingheroesco.org to sign up.

For more information on event details, teams and registration, contact Jonathan Susa at jsusa@farmersagent.com or 970-218-2175.