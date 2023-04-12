Unstoppable Women’s Business Conference seeks presenters
GREELEY – The Larimer County Small Business Development Center, East Colorado Small Business Development Center and Loveland Business Development Center are seeking presenters for the fifth annual Unstoppable Women’s Business Conference.
Formerly the NOCO Women’s Small Business Conference, the event will be held Oct. 10 at the Aims Community College Welcome Center, 4901 W. 20th St., in Greeley.
The event is designed to offer “a day of discovery and connections,” its sponsors say. Female speakers will discuss what makes an entrepreneur unstoppable.
“There is so much talent in our region,” say the organizers in a news release, “and while we would like to showcase it all, there is limited time on our agenda. That is why the planning committee is opening a call for presenters. We seek speakers who relate to our theme: Educate, Empower, and Encourage.”
Applications can be made through May 17 at the conference website, https://eastcoloradosbdc.com/what-we-do/unstoppable-womens-business-conference/. The selected presenters will be announced during the first week of July.
Early-bird ticket pricing will be offered from July 10 through Sept. 1. All ticket sales will close Oct. 3.
