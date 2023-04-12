Trimble opens first tech lab in New Zealand at University of Auckland

WESTMINSTER — Industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB), through its Trimble Technology Labs university partnership program, has opened its first lab in New Zealand at the University of Auckland.

“Partnering with Trimble allows the university to utilize technology solutions that are transforming how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed,” Trimble said in a news release. “While the lab is housed in the Faculty of Engineering, students from across the university will be able to leverage Trimble hardware and software for their studies and research in areas such as architecture, design, anthropology and beyond.”

The Westminster-headquartered company established a forestry-technology lab in January at University of British Columbia in Canada.