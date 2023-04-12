Trimble opens first tech lab in New Zealand at University of Auckland
WESTMINSTER — Industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB), through its Trimble Technology Labs university partnership program, has opened its first lab in New Zealand at the University of Auckland.
“Partnering with Trimble allows the university to utilize technology solutions that are transforming how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed,” Trimble said in a news release. “While the lab is housed in the Faculty of Engineering, students from across the university will be able to leverage Trimble hardware and software for their studies and research in areas such as architecture, design, anthropology and beyond.”
The Westminster-headquartered company established a forestry-technology lab in January at University of British Columbia in Canada.
WESTMINSTER — Industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB), through its Trimble Technology Labs university partnership program, has opened its first lab in New Zealand at the University of Auckland.
“Partnering with Trimble allows the university to utilize technology solutions that are transforming how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed,” Trimble said in a news release. “While the lab is housed in the Faculty of Engineering, students from across the university will be able to leverage Trimble hardware and software for their studies and research in areas such as architecture, design, anthropology and beyond.”
The Westminster-headquartered company established a…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.