Power-management firm Eaton leases 76K square feet at Baseline

BROOMFIELD — Global power-management firm Eaton Corp. (NYSE: ETN) recently leased more than 76,000 square feet of soon-to-be completed industrial space within a main commercial district at McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.’s Baseline mega-development in Broomfield.

The lease represents about half of the square footage within the Baseline Innovation District building.

“McWhinney is nearing the completion of the core and shell, which, together with a ‘sister’ building next door, represents more than 305,000 square feet of new, class-A flex-industrial space intentionally designed to serve more discerning flex-industrial users in advanced manufacturing, technology, aerospace, food distribution and similar fields,” the developer said in a news release.

CBRE brokers represented both parties in the lease deal.

“For Eaton, the Baseline location was attractive to our management team for the great location, fast growing local community and collaboration we have received from the Baseline management team,” Eaton plant manager Jake Dalton said in the release. “We’re looking forward to joining the local community and making a positive impact through good corporate citizenship.”

At full build-out, which could take decades, the 1,100-acre Baseline community could boast more than 17 million square feet of commercial space and more than 9,200 homes.