Out-of-state investors trade Interlocken office building

BROOMFIELD — A pair of out-of-town real estate investment firms recently traded an office building in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park for $14.2 million.

Exeter 329 Interlocken LLC, an entity controlled by Pennsylvania-based real estate investment firm EQT Exeter, sold the offices at 329 Interlocken Pkwy. to Omaha, Nebraska-based real estate investor Waitt Corp LLC. The two-story building, built in 1997, is a bit larger than 42,000 square feet and last sold in 2021 for $11.9 million.

The 329 Interlocken space is fully leased, an online market brochure claims, and is home to several technology operations, including the headquarters of Liqid Inc., a developer of agile technologies for data centers.

Waitt also owns an adjacent Interlocken office building, according to its online property portfolio.

Exeter’s portfolio shows that it controls a small handful of other office and industrial properties in the Interlocken business park and the nearby Colorado Technology Center campus in Louisville.