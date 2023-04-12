Cannabis  April 12, 2023

NoCo Hemp Expo names pitch contest, annual award winners

BizWest Staff

COLORADO SPRINGS — Established hemp industry players and up-and-comers were recognized in late March at the ninth annual NoCo Hemp Expo, organized by We Are For Better Alternatives.

Winners of the 2023 WAFBA Awards were:

  • Elevation Award: Melissa Nelson.
  • Community Economic Impact Award: IND Hemp.
  • Mother Earth Award: Anndrea Hermann.
  • Best New Tech Award: Global Fiber Processing, Bast Fibre Tech.
  • Carbon Solution Award: Patrick Brown, Hempfinity/Brown Family Farms.
  • Legacy Award: Chris Boucher.
  • The Das Award for service: Alex White Plume.

Winners of the NoCo Hemp Expo pitch contest were:

  • First place: Bee Delightful.
  • Second place: Pure BioPlastic.

