NoCo Hemp Expo names pitch contest, annual award winners
COLORADO SPRINGS — Established hemp industry players and up-and-comers were recognized in late March at the ninth annual NoCo Hemp Expo, organized by We Are For Better Alternatives.
Winners of the 2023 WAFBA Awards were:
- Elevation Award: Melissa Nelson.
- Community Economic Impact Award: IND Hemp.
- Mother Earth Award: Anndrea Hermann.
- Best New Tech Award: Global Fiber Processing, Bast Fibre Tech.
- Carbon Solution Award: Patrick Brown, Hempfinity/Brown Family Farms.
- Legacy Award: Chris Boucher.
- The Das Award for service: Alex White Plume.
Winners of the NoCo Hemp Expo pitch contest were:
- First place: Bee Delightful.
- Second place: Pure BioPlastic.
