NoCo Hemp Expo names pitch contest, annual award winners

COLORADO SPRINGS — Established hemp industry players and up-and-comers were recognized in late March at the ninth annual NoCo Hemp Expo, organized by We Are For Better Alternatives.

Winners of the 2023 WAFBA Awards were:

Elevation Award: Melissa Nelson.

Community Economic Impact Award: IND Hemp.

Mother Earth Award: Anndrea Hermann.

Best New Tech Award: Global Fiber Processing, Bast Fibre Tech.

Carbon Solution Award: Patrick Brown, Hempfinity/Brown Family Farms.

Legacy Award: Chris Boucher.

The Das Award for service: Alex White Plume.

Winners of the NoCo Hemp Expo pitch contest were: