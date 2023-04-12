 April 12, 2023

Car wash to rise on Loveland restaurant site

Dallas Heltzell
The building that had housed Hokkaido Buffet at 1011 E. Eisenhower Blvd. in Loveland will be the site of a Take 5 Car Wash. Courtesy NAI Affinity

LOVELAND – A site that had been home to restaurants in east Loveland will soon see the opening of a car wash.

Chen Shi Property LLC sold the 7,080-square-foot restaurant building at 1011 E. Eisenhower Blvd. to Boing US Holdco Inc. on March 24 for $2.3 million. Joe Palieri, senior adviser at Fort Collins-based NAI Affinity, was the listing broker and Mark Ernster, a vice president at Greenwood Village-based SullivanHayes, represented the buyer.

“This property was the popular Widow McCoy’s restaurant for decades,” Palieri said. “After an ownership change, it closed in 2013. The property was purchased out of foreclosure and renovated to be reopened as Hokkaido Buffet by new owners in 2018. As with many restaurants, it became a victim of the pandemic. The owner decided to market the property for sale or lease, and in the summer of 2022 it went under contract to a developer who plans a Take 5 Car Wash.”

The property has high visibility along U.S. Highway 34, the heavily traveled route connecting Greeley, Loveland, Big Thompson Canyon and Estes Park.

Take 5 is a division of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Driven Brands, which also includes Maaco auto body shops and Meineke auto service centers.

The new owners of the Loveland property could not be reached for questions about when the existing building would be demolished or a projected opening date for the car wash.

