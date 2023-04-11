Xero Shoes opening Denver store
DENVER — Xero Shoes is celebrating the grand opening of its Denver store on Wednesday with a meet and greet starring author Christopher McDougall and running coach and author Eric Orton.
The event, set for the Broomfield brand’s new Denver outpost at 11777 E. 55th Ave., also will feature the launch of a new limited-edition shoe line.
Xero Shoes, the trade name for Feel the World Inc., was founded in 2009 by husband and wife Steve Sashen and Lena Phoenix.
“The Xero Shoes showroom is way more than a shoe store,” Sashen said in a prepared statement. “It’s the only destination for both current fans and soon-to-be fans to try on any of our shoes in person, talk with our experts, and find the perfect match for their unique feet.”
