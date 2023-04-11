Democrats risk clash with Polis over oil, gas permit rules

BizWest Staff

DENVER – Legislation being proposed by majority Democrats in the Colorado General Assembly would tighten the state’s air-pollution permitting rules, largely impacting the oil and gas industry. However, according to The Denver Post, the bill, which has been in the works for two years, sets up a potential showdown between the governor and supporters of the bill.

In March, 24 environmental groups wrote a letter supporting the bill and criticizing Gov. Jared Polis for failing to include them in a recent plan to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions for oil and gas facilities.