Longmont senior-living community up for revitalization

Village Place Apartments is a 72-unit, 69,000-square-foot community operated by the Longmont Housing Authority. Courtesy Pinkard Construction Co.

LONGMONT — Village Place Apartments, a senior-living apartment community at 600 Coffman St., will be renovated in a project expected to include “exterior building, interior commons and in-unit rehabilitation; landscaping improvements and site work,” according to Lakewood-based Pinkard Construction Co., the company contracted to perform the work.

The 72-unit, 69,000-square-foot community is operated by the Longmont Housing Authority and is home to seniors whose incomes are below 60% of the area median income.

“Affordable housing is crucial for the well-being of our community in Longmont, and we are thrilled to partner with Pinkard Construction to revitalize Village Place Apartments,” LHA project manager Katie Pung said in a news release.

Pinkard will work with Denver-based architecture and structural-engineering firm Rosemann & Associates PC on the renovation project, the release said.

“We are committed to utilizing our expertise in occupied renovations to complete the Village Place project with minimal disruptions to the residents,” Pinkard president Tony Burke said in the release. “Affordable housing is critical to the well-being of Colorado communities, and we are proud to be a part of this effort to provide safe and affordable homes for those who need it most.”