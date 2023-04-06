Prosci acquires Belgian change-management firm

Prosci Inc.’s headquarters at 2950 E. Harmony Road in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

FORT COLLINS — Prosci Inc., a Fort Collins-based provider of change-management training firm that’s part of the Leeds Equity Partners LLC portfolio of companies, has acquired Nexum Group SRL.

“Nexum was founded in Belgium in 2001 to help clients build individual and organizational change capabilities,” according to a Prosci news release. “In 2015, Nexum introduced the Prosci role-based training, methodologies and tools into Belgium, France, Luxembourg, French-speaking Switzerland, and French-speaking Africa.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We have partnered with Nexum … for many years to deliver world-class change management solutions consisting of training, advisory and consulting throughout much of Europe as well as Singapore,” Prosci CEO Scott McAllister said in a prepared statement. “Nexum has a fabulous team who work closely with their clients to deliver change success across myriad changes that their clients implement in their organizations. By combining our strengths and diverse perspectives and experiences, we can accelerate our ability to develop offerings and expand our ongoing contribution to the change management discipline. We are excited to be able to do this together as Prosci.”

The Nexum acquisition is Prosci’s eighth since 2015.