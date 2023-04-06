Colorado bankruptcy filings surge 34% in March

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings surged 34% in March compared with the same period a year ago, with filings increasing in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 596 bankruptcy filings in March, compared with 446 in March 2022. Colorado recorded 383 bankruptcy filings in February.

Year-to-date filings increased 20.3% statewide, to 1,322 from 1,099 through March 2022. Individual bankruptcies increased 21.4% year-to-date, while business filings decreased 28%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: