Sale of 108-year-old Loveland building raises nearly $1M for nonprofit

LOVELAND — The sale of a 108-year-old downtown Loveland building is boosting the fortunes of a local nonprofit organization.

Colorado Youth Outdoors said Tuesday that it sold the 6,000-square-foot building at 209 E. Fourth St. to Deacon Lumber for $1.2 million — just two months after the nonprofit bought the deed from architect Roger Kenney for $325,000.

Built in 1915, the building has hosted a Woolworth’s department store, a hardware store, Tiedeman’s Fine Men’s Clothing, Hach Chemical Technical Training Center and an art gallery with owners living upstairs. In 2000, it was purchased by Kenney as the office for his architecture firm, Kenney & Associates, and is currently home to Kenney Lee Architecture Group.

According to the new owners, Kenney Lee as well as offices of Team C3 Real Estate will remain in the building.

“CYO has always been my beneficiary,” said Kenney in a prepared statement, “but why should they have to wait until I die to get a donation?” Kenney said he sold the building under market value to Colorado Youth Outdoors, which allowed him to increase his gift to the nonprofit.

In 2006, Kenney asked CYO founder Bob Hewson over to his office after he learned about the fledgling nonprofit. Shortly thereafter, Kenney invited CYO to relocate to his building from Hewson’s barn.

“From 2006 to 2014, our staff of four had offices on the second floor, never paying a dime of rent,” Hewson said. “It legitimized CYO; our prestigious address was on the ‘Wall Street’ of Loveland.”

In 2008, CYO inherited the “Swift Ponds” tract at Kechter Road and Larimer County Road 5 south of Timnath, turning it into its flagship outdoor recreation and education campus. Kenney also donated his architectural services. Kenney & Associates designed both structures on CYO’s 220-acre campus, Richardson Hall and the Erion Pavilion, and also helped with the permitting and construction.

“It’s truly humbling,” Hewson said. “For 17 years, Roger Kenney has been giving amazing gifts to our organization. He just keeps going.”

According to a news release, CYO’s leadership will be reviewing options of what to do with the windfall over the next few months. Possibilities include using the proceeds as seed money for a Colorado Springs campus to support CYO’s satellite program in that city, upgrading some facilities, or growing CYO’s endowment. Hewson said,

“We have some great opportunities for our leadership team to review,” he said.

Colorado Youth Outdoors, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was created in 2001, has a mission of building relationships and bringing children and parents closer through traditional outdoor recreation. It operates on what it calls a “PACD Model,” which stands for Participate, Appreciate, Communicate and Dedicate. The nonprofit works to incorporate PACD into all activities, which include spin and fly fishing, archery, camping, shooting sports and nature play.Last week, Colorado Youth Outdoors was among nine projects statewide to receive Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office grants which were funneled from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Colorado Youth Outdoors received $70,400. Combined with support from corporate contributors, the grant funding benefitted up to 65 full- and part-time staff members, including hiring 15 new staff members by Dec. 31, 2025.