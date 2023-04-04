Hayden Outdoors tops charts in ranch sales in 2022

Dax Hayden

WINDSOR — Hayden Outdoors real estate brokers received multiple awards at the Realtors Land Institute annual Apex awards, including placement of two Hayden brokers among the top 20 land sales producers in the country.

The awards were presented during the National Land Conference in Westminster in March. The Apex awards are issued annually by RLI and include categories such as commercial land sales, residential land sales and ranchland sales.

Dax Hayden, managing partner of Hayden Outdoors, received the top award for 2022 sales in the Top Land Broker — Ag/Ranch Sales category. He competed with 60 other applicants and represented $862 million in ranch sales in more than a dozen states, Hayden Outdoors said in a press statement. It’s the second time he has won this award.

“Being recognized by peers in the industry as the top ranch broker in the country is humbling,” Hayden said in a written statement. “Ranch sales are very difficult, and the details and intricacies of large land transactions can be tricky. I’m honored to be able to work with such fine folks on both sides of a sale since it’s the people and stories that bring these properties to life. I am extremely proud of our entire team at Hayden Outdoors and the number of our agents who have received recognition for another record-breaking year.”

Dax Hayden and fellow broker Austin Callison were recognized on a short list of Top 20 Land Brokers in the country. To qualify, they had to be members of RLI and have at least $5 million in qualifying sales in 2022. Other Hayden Outdoors recognitions at the event included Producers Club honoree John Herrity and a new accredited land consultant designation for Casey Stayman.

Hayden Outdoors LLC, a family-owned and operated real estate brokerage started in 1976 that is based in Windsor, has more than 200 licensed brokers, agents and staff in about 30 states.

Next year’s RLI conference will be in Louisville, Kentucky.