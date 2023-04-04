Chevron Colorado names Kim McHugh to head Rockies Business unit

DENVER — Chevron Colorado has named Kim McHugh vice president of the Rockies Business Unit, based in Denver.

McHugh will oversee Chevron’s exploration and production activities in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin and Western Slope. She succeeds Hodge Walker, who the company said is “pursuing other career opportunities.”

“Kim’s extensive experience in the upstream business, specifically in shale and tight operations, strong leadership skills and proven track record of success in safety and environmental performance will further strengthen our DJ Basin assets,” Bruce Niemeyer, president of Americas Exploration and Production at Chevron, said in a written statement.

McHugh began her career with BP as a petroleum engineer and held positions at BP, Arco, and Unocal domestically and internationally, before joining Chevron in 2011 as general manager of drilling and completions in the Mid-continent Business Unit.

She most recently served as the vice president of Wells and was responsible for all aspects of Chevron’s global drilling, completions and workover operations. McHugh holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University.