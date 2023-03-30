Additive manufacturing continues double-digit growth

Annual revenue for additive manufacturing products and services (in billions). Courtesy Wohlers Associates

FORT COLLINS — Additive manufacturing, which is sometimes called 3D printing, is growing worldwide at a rate of 18.3%, according to the Wohlers Report 2023.

The Wohlers Report is produced annually by Terry Wohlers and his staff at Wohlers Associates Inc. of Fort Collins. It attempts to capture the use of additive manufacturing across multiple industries. This year, new content includes an examination of large format applications such as aerospace and construction.

Wohlers Associates was purchased in November 2021 by ASTM International, but the organization continues to produce the annual report.

“The AM industry is continuing to expand into end-use production applications,” Terry Wohlers, head of advisory services and market intelligence at Wohlers Associates, said in a written statement. “This trend will grow as standards are further developed and adopted. AM is delivering larger and more critical parts across multiple industry sectors.”

In addition to the growth in applications, the industry has experienced revenue growth in 25 of the past 34 years, Wohlers said.

The report includes information from 35 countries. New topics include: