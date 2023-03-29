Former Vestas tower plant to expand to 900K square feet

PUEBLO — The wind tower manufacturing company formerly owned by Vestas Blades America Inc. will host a groundbreaking to expand its manufacturing plant in Pueblo.

CS Wind America, which bills the factory as the world’s largest wind turbine tower

manufacturing plant, will expand the plant to 900,000 square feet. It will add 850 jobs to increase the total employment to 1,500 people, the company said in a press statement.

CS Wind, based in South Korea, bought the site from Denmark-based Vestas in August 2021. Expansion of the manufacturing facility was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes tax incentives for clean energy projects, the company said.

Leading design and construction of the expansion is Burns & McDonnell, a 100% employee-owned engineering, architecture and construction firm, with offices in Denver.

The groundbreaking is April 4.