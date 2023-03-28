Pagedip selected for insur-tech accelerator

BOULDER — Pagedip, a Boulder-based developer of a no-code authoring tool that makes it easy for teams to create and share smart documents, has been selected to participate in a startup accelerator program run by BrokerTech Ventures.

The accelerator includes a dozen companies from the United States and the United Kingdom that are building technologies that could benefit insurance companies and brokers, known as insur-tech.

Pagedip, trade name for Beneath the Ink Inc., is the only Colorado company participating.

“In this, our fourth year of the BTV Accelerator, I am thrilled with the diversity of technologies that will move through the accelerator, as well as the diversity in geographies represented,” BTV CEO Dan Keough said in a prepared statement. “We truly have some of the highest-caliber, early-stage and growth insur-tech companies on our roster, and they touch nearly every angle of insurance risk management.”Pagedip founder Sherisse Hawkins was also part of the 2022 cohort of the Northwestern Mutual Black Founder Accelerator.