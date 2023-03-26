CU names Ruzzene vice chancellor for research, innovation

BOULDER — Massimo Ruzzene has been appointed as the University of Colorado Boulder’s vice chancellor for research and innovation, a position that he’d held on an interim basis since the retirement of Terri Fiez in June 2022.

Ruzzene is CU’s Slade Professor of Mechanical Engineering and previously served as associate dean for research in the College of Engineering and Applied Science. He joined the CU faculty in 2019 from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

“I am honored to lead and grow the research and innovation mission at CU Boulder, which is already among the nation’s leading research institutions,” Ruzzene said in a prepared statement. “I will continue to work closely with partners on and off campus to ensure that all faculty, staff and students are equipped to succeed in their research, scholarship and creative work; that diversity, equity and inclusion are guiding principles in all we do; and that Colorado and the nation recognize the discovery and impact that emanate from CU Boulder.”