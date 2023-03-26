CU names Ruzzene vice chancellor for research, innovation
BOULDER — Massimo Ruzzene has been appointed as the University of Colorado Boulder’s vice chancellor for research and innovation, a position that he’d held on an interim basis since the retirement of Terri Fiez in June 2022.
Ruzzene is CU’s Slade Professor of Mechanical Engineering and previously served as associate dean for research in the College of Engineering and Applied Science. He joined the CU faculty in 2019 from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).
“I am honored to lead and grow the research and innovation mission at CU Boulder, which is already among the nation’s leading research institutions,” Ruzzene said in a prepared statement. “I will continue to work closely with partners on and off campus to ensure that all faculty, staff and students are equipped to succeed in their research, scholarship and creative work; that diversity, equity and inclusion are guiding principles in all we do; and that Colorado and the nation recognize the discovery and impact that emanate from CU Boulder.”
BOULDER — Massimo Ruzzene has been appointed as the University of Colorado Boulder’s vice chancellor for research and innovation, a position that he’d held on an interim basis since the retirement of Terri Fiez in June 2022.
Ruzzene is CU’s Slade Professor of Mechanical Engineering and previously served as associate dean for research in the College of Engineering and Applied Science. He joined the CU faculty in 2019 from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).
“I am honored to lead and grow the research and innovation mission at CU Boulder, which is already among the nation’s leading research institutions,” Ruzzene said…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.