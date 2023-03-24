Salads, bowls concept Crisp & Green opening in Boulder

BOULDER — Minnesota-based fast casual restaurant Crisp & Green is opening its fifth Colorado location this spring in Boulder at 1675 29th St.

Crisp & Green’s menu features acai and grain bowls, salads and smoothies.

“We are so excited to announce plans for our upcoming restaurant on 29th Street in Boulder, and we couldn’t think of a better community to join as we continue to bring our chef-crafted food to Colorado,” Crisp & Green founder Steele Smiley said in a prepared statement. “The city of Boulder is filled with individuals seeking healthy options, and we’re confident we can provide them with fresh and flavorful menu items, perfect for fueling their active lifestyles.”

Crisp & Green has two locations in Fort Collins.