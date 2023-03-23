Boulder to change some on-street pay parking pricing downtown

BOULDER — Parking close to high-demand areas of downtown Boulder will cost 50 cents more per hour beginning April 3, the city announced Thursday.

The change is the result of an ongoing study of Boulder’s growing parking needs and a move toward performance-based pricing. That model sets different parking rates for on-street blocks depending on demand for that block and offers uniformly lower off-street parking pricing. Performance-based pricing does not apply to accessible parking spaces, and the rate for those spots will remain $1.50 per hour.

Pay parking on streets in the downtown area is in effect Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking in one of the city-owned garages continues to be an option, with the hourly parking rate remaining at $1.25 per hour, with a daily flat rate of $15 for stays longer than six hours. The $3 flat rate for vehicles entering and exiting between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. on weekdays also continues. This evening rate provides downtown swing-shift workers with a more affordable parking option. Additionally, free parking on weekends and city holidays continues in the city’s parking garages.

“Boulder is a recognized national leader in providing a variety of options for access, parking, and transportation,” Cris Jones, interim director of the city’s Community Vitality Department, said in a prepared statement. “Performance-based pricing of on-street parking is just one of many strategies the city is working to implement to support the community’s social, economic, and environmental goals.”

The city has more information on its parking webpage.