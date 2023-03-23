Backbone PLM acquired by supply-chain technology company

BOULDER — Backbone PLM, a Boulder-based tech company that helps businesses design and manage their products, has been acquired by supply-chain management technology firm Bamboo Rose LLC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Truly serving the myriad of needs for product design and development at enterprise scale is challenging stuff,” BR CEO Matt Stevens said in a prepared statement.”Empowering retailers and brands to accelerate their digital journey while not impacting the creativity and agility that makes them great in the eyes of their clients in the first place requires deep real-world knowledge by the many practitioners involved. Backbone’s proven success of enabling the designer’s impact to that journey without sacrificing design at the altar of business process improvement will be a force multiplier when combined with Bamboo Rose’s existing market-dominating supplier collaboration and technical design efficiency gains.”

Backbone CEO Jeff Fedor will join Bamboo Rose’s executive leadership team as senior vice president of product.