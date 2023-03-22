Stride treadmill fitness studio opens in Boulder

BOULDER — Stride, a fitness studio concept that centers around treadmills, is opening in Boulder.

The new studio opens on March 24 at 1895 28th St.

Stride was developed by Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the franchisor behind fitness concepts such as Club Pilates and Pure Barre. Ronan Stewart and Verity Stewart are the owners of the Boulder location.

“Stride is something anyone who wants a well-rounded workout can do,” Verity Stewart said in a prepared statement. “The classes are fun and high energy with great music, and they go by rather quickly. You won’t leave thinking it was boring and a waste of time; you will feel like you really did something. Everyone wants to have fun working out; Stride accomplishes that.”