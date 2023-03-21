Espire Dental acquires five-clinic Fox Creek Family Dental group

DENVER — Espire Dental, a multistate owner of dental practices that’s headquartered in Denver, has acquired Fox Creek Family Dental group, which has locations in Longmont, Loveland, Thornton, Westminster and Broomfield.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Espire is the solution for elevated private-practice dentists who would not typically join a DSO. We’re proud to partner with (Fox Creek owner and dentist) Ryan Koenig, his providers and practice teams who have a rich history of providing exceptional dental care within their communities,” Espire CEO Tim Hill said in a prepared statement. “These five locations are an ideal fit with our existing Colorado footprint, and we look forward to working together to advance quality dental care to patients in Colorado.”