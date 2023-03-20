Tonantzin Casa de Café opens Boulder outpost

BOULDER — Denver’s Tonantzin Casa de Café is opening its first location outside of the Mile High City.

The new outpost is in Boulder at the Main Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave.

The menu at a Tonantzin Casa de Café “diverse selection of coffee and atole beverages, pastries, sandwiches, salads, pan dulce and other light fare for breakfast and lunch,” according to a coffee shop news release.

“Their mission is to honor and respect Latin American and Indigenous peoples’ culinary legacies while nurturing community and connection,” the release said. “By creating a home-like space that exudes safety and comfort for all, relationships Café aims to help people build the relationships that will allow them to unite to catalyze positive change in our world.”