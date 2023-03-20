Ball could close New York can plant

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) is considering shuttering its beverage packaging plant in Wallkill, New York, and has informed workers there of the possibility for closure.

“The facility produces a number of unique can sizes where Ball is the sole supplier. Space, land and equipment limitations make expansion and upgrades to this facility difficult,” the company said in a news release. “To increase production and enable growth of contracted customers, Ball is exploring closure of the Wallkill plant and supplying the unique sizes from other facilities that can produce them.”

Ball did not say how many employees work at the New York plant.

“Contemplating a plant closure is never easy as it impacts our people. Because of our extensive plant network, we have the ability to modify existing lines to produce these unique sizes,” Kathleen Pitre, president of North American beverage packaging, said in the release.” We are exploring the best way to match the growing and changing needs of our contracted customers with our extensive plant footprint.”