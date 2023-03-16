Grandpa won’t leave Nederland for Estes, yet

This weekend’s Frozen Dead Guy Days festival, newly moved from where it began in the mountain hamlet of Nederland to Estes Park, is expected to draw more than 12,000 revelers starting Friday, but the cryonics-preserved body of Norwegian grandfather Bredo Morstoel still sits in a Tuff Shed 40 miles away in Nederland.

That may change. Stanley Hotel owner John Cullen returned Tuesday from Norway following a second round of negotiations with Trygve Bauge, Morstoel’s grandson who in 1989 brought the body of his recently deceased grandfather to America. Cullen wants the body transferred from the Tuff Shed to a new facility next to the Stanley for long-term state-of-the-art preservation as part of a cryonics museum. However, Cullen told the Denver Post, properly handling the frozen dead guy requires professionals.