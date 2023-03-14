Broomfield energy-control product wins national contest

BROOMFIELD — A Broomfield product that helps businesses and government control their energy use — and thus the ultimate bill — has won an award in the Internet of Things category of the Products That Count competition.

Maplewell Inc., which operates under the Maplewell Energy trade name, devises energy-management services for commercial establishments, industry and governments. Its JANiiT platform is the software and hardware that caught the attention of Products That Count judges. Products That Count is an awards program designed to celebrate the tools that help product managers build great products.

JANiiT manages demand charges, lowering electric bills for a building or campus, and enables companies to take advantage of power grid demand response programs, which can result in a new revenue stream.

“Maplewell Energy is honored to be recognized by product managers and the development community,” said Matt Irvin, CEO and co-founder of Maplewell. “We are grateful Products That Count recognizes the technical challenges we’ve had to overcome to build the JANiiT system, which is achieving impactful energy efficiency results for building owners using predictive control, which has eluded players in the energy space.”