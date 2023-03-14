Ball CEO named board chairman
WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) CEO Daniel Fisher now has an additional title: chairman of the can-manufacturing and aerospace giant’s board of directors.
Fisher takes over the role in April from John Hayes, who is not seeking re-election.
“Since joining Ball in 2010, Dan has proven himself as a driven, visionary leader who is dedicated to achieving our Drive for 10 vision, delivering strong financial and operational results, and nurturing a strong culture where our employees thrive on making a difference for our customers and communities through sustainability and innovation,” Stuart Taylor, lead independent director of Ball’s board of directors, said in a prepared statement. “Since becoming CEO in 2022, Dan’s leadership has been critical in navigating Ball through a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, and we continue to be optimistic about our future under his direction. We also want to thank John for serving as chairman of the board for the past decade.”
