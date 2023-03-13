Winners named in UNC entrepreneurial challenge
GREELEY — Eight companies, four of them student-run, have scored wins in the 12th annual University of Northern Colorado Entrepreneurial Challenge.
The finalists competed in the annual business pitch competition last week; winners were awarded bragging rights and cash prizes.
In the collegiate division, winners were:
Fourth — Chicha Mate, Greeley, $2,000.
Third — Landlocked Surf & Skate, $3,000.
Second — Milk & Honey Baking Co., Yuma, $4,000.
First — Martian Media LLC, Frederick, $6,000.
Open division:
Fourth — JobVyne, $2,000.
Third — Music by Masses LLC, Westminster, $3,000.
Second — HumusPak Co., Fort Collins, $5,000.
First — SmartRank Inc., Broomfield, $10,000.
The Monfort College of Business at UNC runs the challenge to help students and other business operations refine their innovations and pitch their products or services.
