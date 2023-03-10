Montbell Boulder flagship store extends lease for 5 years

BOULDER — Montbell’s Boulder flagship store, located on the east end of Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall, has extended its lease for another five years.

Montbell, based in Japan, was the first outdoor clothing and gear retailer to locate on the east end of the mall in 2011, with many other outdoor clothing and gear retailers adding stores in the area since then. The store is located at 1500 Pearl St.

Audrey Berne of The Colorado Group Inc represented Montbell in the transaction.

The Pearl Street store offers a variety of Montbell outdoor products, ranging from insulation layers and water-and-wind-proof jackets to sleeping bags, backpacking, and camping gear. It also carries a selection of trail-running and hiking shoes from international brands.