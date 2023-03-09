Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$15,000,000

335 Lee Hill Dr

Boulder, CO 80302

Beds: 4 Total baths: 6 Sq. ft.: 8,701 Acres: 5 County: Boulder Year built: 2007 Property type: Single-family residence Garage spaces: 9

One of the premier residences on Colorado’s Front Range. Unmatched and inspired five-acre setting nestled against the foothills yet within Boulder’s city limits. Sweeping views from most every room of this dramatic 8,700 sq ft home. No expense spared in the design and construction with four limestone fireplaces, custom millwork, venetian plaster walls, walnut floors, state of the art systems throughout. Chef’s kitchen with double islands, walk in and butler pantries, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Exquisite primary retreat with postcard views, striking fireplace, spa like bath. Resort like amenities redefine outdoor luxury – 60 foot lap pool, hot tub, al fresco Viking kitchen, water features, terraced lawns, gardens. Three car garage plus six car show garage also ideal for studio space, offices, artists. 335 Lee Hill Drive blends naturally with the adjacent foothills – gated and private for tranquil seclusion.

Listing brokerage: WK Real Estate

Listing agent: John Hoeffler, 720-564-6014

