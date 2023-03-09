Lafayette leaders mull banning dog, cat sales
LAFAYETTE — In an effort to stem overpopulation and shady or inhumane breeding practices, Lafayette officials are considering a ban on sales of dogs and cats.
“It’s a crisis, it’s a problem — a big problem,” Lafayette City Council member Tonya Briggs said this week during a study session with city staff on the issue during which officials considered a pair of alternative measures that could eventually form the basis of a sales-ban ordinance.
“We have a huge overpopulation of cats and dogs,” she said “… We don’t need to breed [and sell], we just do not.”
The options — drafted by staff, Lafayette city attorney Mary Lynn Macsalka said, primarily to “address the inhumane treatment of animals in kitten mills and puppy mills” — are:
- The city could specifically prohibit pet stores from selling dogs and cats, with exceptions for animal care facilities, animal rescue organizations and those fostering animals in private homes.
- Alternatively, Lafayette could prohibit all dog and cat sales, regardless of what category of business the seller belongs, with the same exceptions applicable.
Lafayette staffers told city leaders that the first option was straight-foward and that enforcement would be simpler, while still preventing puppy mills and commercial breeding facilities from operating.
The blanket-ban alternative would be more difficult to enforce and would require a complaint — most likely from an animal rescue organization — before authorities could investigate.
Lafayette City Council members were split on which option to direct staff to pursue, but the majority ultimately chose full prohibition.
“Pursue that path and come back at our next meeting and we can have more discussion,” Lafayette mayor JD Mangat said.
The public will have several opportunities for input prior to the adoption of any new ordinance.
LAFAYETTE — In an effort to stem overpopulation and shady or inhumane breeding practices, Lafayette officials are considering a ban on sales of dogs and cats.
“It’s a crisis, it’s a problem — a big problem,” Lafayette City Council member Tonya Briggs said this week during a study session with city staff on the issue during which officials considered a pair of alternative measures that could eventually form the basis of a sales-ban ordinance.
“We have a huge overpopulation of cats and dogs,” she said “… We don’t need to breed [and sell], we just do not.”
The options — drafted by staff,…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.