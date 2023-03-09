Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain CEO receives leadership award

DENVER — Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain president and CEO Robin Wise has received the “Leader In Action” award from the Leadership Program of the Rockies.

The award is given to a LPR graduate who has displayed leadership, risk, courage, entrepreneurship and success while promoting the principles of liberty and capitalism.

LPR identifies and brings together emerging leaders from the legal, economic, business, university, and political, nonprofit and civic professions to learn how visionary, principle-centered leadership can positively impact their community.

Wise and her team launched a campaign to build the JA Free Enterprise Center, which will soon house two learning labs, the Daniels Fund JA Dream Accelerator and the Robert and Judi Newman JA Finance Park. The programs seek to deliver innovative, inspirational learning experiences in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness, reaching an additional 20,000 students annually.

Wise also serves on the board of directors for the Common Sense Institute, actively pursuing public policies that embrace free enterprise.

“I am honored to receive the Leader In Action award because JA is an organization that embraces free enterprise and teaches the values on which the Leadership Program of the Rockies stands,” Wise said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to arm thousands of students each year with the tools they need to build a future for themselves in which they are optimistic, economically self-sufficient, and determined, with a belief in the power of free enterprise.”