Good Samaritan Medical Center donates $15K to Clinica Family Health

LAFAYETTE — Good Samaritan Medical Center has provided a $15,000 grant to Clinica Family Health, a community health center dedicated to providing affordable health care to struggling members of the community.

Dawn J. Anuszkiewicz, president of Good Samaritan Medical Center, presented the Doing Good grant to Clinica Family Health staff last week.

Clinica provides affordable health care for children and adults, regardless of their insurance status. The organization’s eight clinics offer affordable, comprehensive care to about 62,000 children and adults each year.

Most Clinica patients are low-income, uninsured, newly immigrated, or otherwise underserved. The grant will support Clinica’s work of providing dental, mental-health and case-management services to Boulder County residents.

“Clinica is exceptionally fortunate to have strong community partners like Good Samaritan Medical Center,” Janet Rasmussen, Clinica’s chief integrated services officer, said in a prepared statement. “The leadership at Good Samaritan understands that by our patients with primary and preventive care, the entire community is healthier and medical resources are utilized more wisely.”

Anuszkiewicz said in a prepared statement that Good Samaritan prioritizes its charitable giving “to align with community health priorities identified by members of our community. One of our priorities is improving access to health care services for everyone in our community. Clinica Family Health creates pathways for people to get a wide variety of health care services when they need it. The clinic’s efforts to improve access to health services by providing a safety net with high-quality and affordable health care services are well documented, and we are proud to offer our support.”

Good Samaritan provides health care services to residents of Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, Gilpin, Jefferson and Weld counties.