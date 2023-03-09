Deadline is March 13 for Ent Credit Union’s grant applications

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union has opened its grant application process for the 2023 Youth Endowment Series (YES) grant through March 13.

Ent will award $200,000 in grant funding to nonprofit organizations that provide youth programming; all 501(c)(3) nonprofits are eligible to apply provided its programs support Colorado youth. Winning submissions will be announced in early June.

Established in 2000, YES has awarded more than $1.6 million to nonprofits that help improve the lives of Colorado youth. In 2022, Ent awarded $200,000 in YES grant funding to 74 nonprofit organizations.

“We see young people as crucial to our communities’ present and future success,” Annie Snead, community advocacy partner, Ent Credit Union, said in a prepared statement. “And it’s why after 24 years, we’re still providing the Youth Endowment Series (YES) grants to nonprofit agencies that benefit youth in the communities we serve.”

Applications are evaluated by a volunteer panel of Ent employees based on the organization’s general benefit to the community, potential ability to use the grant to obtain additional funds and degree of current community support, among other criteria. Submissions may address any focus area pertinent to Colorado youth and organizations should request an amount consistent with the impact, reach and expected expenses associated with their program.

Interested nonprofits can learn more and apply here.