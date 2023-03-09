CLLARO hires new development director

DENVER — The Colorado Latino Leadership Advocacy & Research Organization, known as CLLARO, has named Chandler Jordana as its development director.

Jordana joined CLLARO in early February.

“Chandler really stood out for us. We are very pleased to welcome him to Colorado and see how well aligned he is to our mission,” Mario M. Carrera, CLLARO’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.

Jordana joined CLLARO after previously working as the executive director for a small nonprofit organization furthering education and community empowerment in Peru. He brings six years of development and fundraising experience to CLLARO’s team and has worked in the nonprofit sector since 2013, primarily in immigrant rights, Latino advocacy, refugee resettlement, and international development.