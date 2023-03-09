Boulder iQ hires local biotech vet

BOULDER — Boulder iQ has hired Steve Seyer, who has worked for several local biotechnology companies, as its new chief operating officer.

Most recently, Seyer served as senior director of research and development for robotics at Accelus Inc. in Louisville, according to a Boulder iQ news release. Prior to that, he was vice president of research and development for Zimmer Biomet Inc. in Westminster.

Boulder iQ, a trade name registered to Boulder BioMed LLC, is a medical and industrial device consulting and contract manufacturing firm.

“Steve has a strong record of multidisciplinary management experience in rapid-pace medical device development environments,” Jim Kasic, chairman and founder of Boulder iQ, said in a prepared statement. “He knows how to build strong collaborative relationships throughout the organization.”